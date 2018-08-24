× Memphis police warn of local spoofing scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a warning after they received a report of spoofing from a concerned citizen.

Spoofing is the process of changing the incoming caller ID to any number other than the real number calling.

According to the department, a scammer is using their number to make you think you’re getting a call from police when in reality they’re just trying to get your hard earned money.

Police warned that if you answer the phone the caller will identify themselves as a law enforcement agent. They said the scammer may request payment to resolve a legal issue or threaten to come by your home with a search warrant.

Memphis police tell us that they will never request phone payments or money to resolve any type of criminal issue. They will also not make threats relative to search warrants.

If you receive this call, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-COPS.