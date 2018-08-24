Live at 9: Avoid hearing aid rip offs, Storealities, Brickhouse Brown & Joe Torry

Avoid hearing aid rip offs

Three companies that sold more than three million devices to help the hard of hearing received a warning from the FTC.

The so-called sound amplification products are attractive to those who feel they can’t afford traditional hearing aids, but sometimes they amplify their sales pitch, more than your hearing.

Randy Hutchinson with the BBB has some advice on how to determine the best way to help you hear better.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storealities

What started as one Memphis woman's decision to examine the story of her past, turned into a mission to set other women's voices free.

Roquita Williams is the creator of Storealities, and Sherica Hymes, owner of Polished Consulting, is one of the women featured.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remembering Brickhouse Brown

The Mid-South is mourning the loss of a major name in wrestling. Frederick Seawright, also known as Brickhouse Brown, lost his battle with cancer back in July. This weekend there will be a memorial wrestling match on Beale Street in honor of him.

The event will be this Saturday, August 25 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Joe Torry

He's a comedian, actor, film producer and founder of a non-profit helping kids in his hometown of St. Louis. You can see Joe Torry do his thing this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.