Gas station employee charged after drivers fill up for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers at a Memphis gas station got to fill 'er up for free for a while this week, but there's a catch.

Police believe this gas giveaway was actually theft, and an employee may have rigged the system.

Hundreds of gallons of gas were given away Sunday at a Mapco station at 4000 Raleigh Millington Road.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured an employee turning on the pumps, then signaling to certain customers from the window when it was time for them to pump gas. Sometimes called or texted them as well.

Ariel Battle is charged with theft.

Store managers say by the end of Battle's shift, she had stolen more than $1,000 worth of gas. That's 422 gallons of unleaded at today's prices.

The gas station hasn't said if she's been fired.