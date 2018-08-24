× Convicted murderer who escaped Mississippi jail captured

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A convicted murderer who escaped from a county jail in Clarksville on Thursday was captured, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Friday evening.

James Johnson III was captured without incident after 6:30 p.m. in Jonestown.

Johnson, 21, will be returned to prison, where he is serving life for murdering a man with hedge clippers in Quitman County.

Johnson was transported to the Coahoma County Jail on Aug. 10 to appear as a witness in another court case. The case never went to trial, but Johnson was kept in the jail awaiting transport.

Early Thursday morning, Johnson escaped from jail wearing a white t-shirt and pajama bottoms.