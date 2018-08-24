× Brothers at large after high-speed chase, shootout in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. — Two brothers are reportedly on the run after leading police on a high-speed chase through Union County, Mississippi in a car from Desoto County.

According to CBS affiliate WCBI, authorities tried to stop an SUV with Desoto County plates in Union County on Thursday. The driver sped away, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour before overturning on County Road 102.

Authorities said one of the three suspects inside crawled from the wreckage with what appeared to be a sawed off shotgun and fired at the deputy. The deputy returned fire.

When it was over, one man inside the car was taken into custody. The other two -identified as Jeremey and Timothy Rooker – fled the scene.

The suspects are still at large as of Friday morning.

We are still working to get photos of both Rooker brothers.