× Big River Crossing trail may soon extend into South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The walking path from Mud Island to the Big River Crossing could soon be expanding, potentially making a big impact on the South Memphis area.

According to reports, there are plans to extend the trail all the way to Riverside Park in South Memphis.

A national project is donating money to 10 cities, including Memphis, and the money will be used here to expand the trail.

The Riverline project will go from Confluence Park where the Wolf and Mississippi Rivers meet on Mud Island, to the pedestrian and bike path over the Mississippi River, along the Harahan Bridge. The Riverline project doesn’t officially open until November.

The next phase of the project will focus on bicycling but people who like to walk and run can also benefit from the plan.

This is just one of several community projects helping spruce up South Memphis.