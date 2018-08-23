× USPS warns customers about fraud scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning about a scammer who is pretending to be an employee delivering a $25,000 check.

The person calls over the phone and tells would-be victims a worker would deliver the money to their homes, but only after the person pays a refundable $200 re-delivery fee, using a gift card.

USPS says the consumer told a consumer she needed to go to CVS, Walmart or Walgreens and purchase an Amazon gift card for $200.

The consumer was then supposed to re-contact the “postal employee” by telephone and provide him with the gift card number so she could pay the re-delivery fee for the package.

Upon receiving the gift card information the consumer would be provided with the tracking number for the package and it would then be delivered to her home.

The man told the consumer once she received the package she would then be reimbursed the $200 through payment of a money order.

Thankfully, the consumer didn’t become a victim.

Here are some tips the USPS is giving customers to keep them from being a victim: