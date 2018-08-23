× Suspected thief tries to sell stolen phone back to victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after police say he stole a woman’s phone and then tried to resell it to her within an hour.

The victim told police she was walking to her apartment in the 3500 block of Southern Avenue when two men came up to her. They pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and then demanded she drop her bag. She said she complied and the suspects got away with her belongings.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, police said.

A little more than an hour later, the victim said she received a call from one of the suspects saying he would sell her the iPhone 6s that was in the bag. She agreed and then immediately called police to report that the suspect would be at the Family Dollar on South Highland.

Officers made the scene, but were unable to capture the suspect.

However, police said they still had another lead in the case.

While in his possession, the suspect reportedly made calls to several young ladies and they were able to identify him as Nicholas Bachus. One of them even went on to tell police that “all he did was rob” and she was trying to get him to stop.

Another call from the phone was to the suspect’s mom. She and Bachus’ step father confirmed that the man captured on surveillance cameras was in fact their son.

Bachus was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.