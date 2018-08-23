× Suspect escapes while being transported to Marshall County Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Holly Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect who escaped the Marshall County Jail on Thursday.

According to the report, officers took Kevin Richardson, 28, and transported him to the jail around noon.

Upon arrival, an officer began escorting the suspect to the entrance of the jail. When the officer briefly took his hands off the suspect to buzz him in, he immediately took off running.

Richardson was last seen running eastbound on Eddie Lee Smith Drive near a wood line.

He’s described as 6-foot-4, approximately 175 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt with black pants.

If anyone has information on Richardson’s whereabouts, call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122 or the Marshall County Sheriffs Department.