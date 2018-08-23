× Purple Haze allowed to keep serving until 5 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Purple Haze nightclub downtown will be able to serve alcohol until 5 a.m., just like its Beale Street neighbors a block away.

A judge recently dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2016 by several Beale Street club owners that said Purple Haze should shut down two hours earlier.

Purple Haze, located in a modern building a block south of Beale on Second Street, would be required to stop serving at 3 a.m. if a lawsuit filed by the owners of nearby Club 152 — a group that includes Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau — prevails.

That group claimed the later hours weren’t allowed because the building is not part of the Beale Street district, and they had support from the city of Memphis and Downtown Memphis Commission.

The area around Purple Haze has been the site of several violent incidents, including at least one death outside the club.