Police respond to possible barricade situation near Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police situation has blocked off Hollywood near the Liberty Bowl early this morning.

According to police, they received a report that shots had been fired at a home on Young Street. When they responded, the individuals at the home refused to let police inside. They are now trying to get those individuals to come out.

Hollywood between Southern and Midland has been roped off with crime scene tape.

A tactical unit was also called to the scene.