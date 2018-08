× Police: Man shot during morning robbery in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man is in “extremely critical condition” after a shooting in South Memphis on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police received an armed robbery call at 10:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Armistead, near Lamar and I-240.

The found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating.