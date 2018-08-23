× Neighbors disgusted by garbage piling up behind Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sight is unruly, and the stench is unbearable outside the Family Dollar in Raleigh.

Trash is overflowing in the back of the store on Covington Pike. It surrounds the dumpsters and spills into the parking lot.

Not only do you see a bunch of cardboard boxes, but if you take a closer look, you can see a bunch of trash. Old cans, bottles, cigarette butts and more are piled up.

“This is totally unacceptable, and it needs more attention,” said Rhonda Logan, the executive director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation.

It’s a group trying to make their community a better and cleaner place.

They noticed the unsightly mess lat week.

“It affects our property values, it affects our morale of the citizens, and the business community has to be responsible,” she said.

Logan said they complained to employees, especially since the garbage blocks the back exit and creates a fire and safety hazard.

WREG saw boxes inside the store blocking the back exit too.

“It’s disheartening actually. It’s disheartening that businesses or corporations think that’s okay. It’s not okay,” said Logan.

Family Dollar sent a statement, “We are aware of the situation and are already in the process of resolving the issue.”

They didn’t give a timeline or explain where the trash even came from.

Meanwhile, WREG called the mayor’s office. His team said they’re sending commercial code enforcement and a fire inspector to check it out. They also asked county code enforcement to take a look too.

We will let you know what they find out and when the trash is cleaned up.