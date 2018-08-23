Multiple ambulances respond after school bus crash at Perkins, Chuck Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of a crash involving a local school bus.

The accident happened near Chuck Avenue and Perkins. That area has been blocked off to traffic as first responders work the scene.

According to a witnesses on the scene, the bus may have ran a stop sign causing another four-door vehicle to hit it. After the impact, the bus jumped the curb and was headed straight for a pole when the driver was able to correct course.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop down the street.

After checking on the children on the bus and putting out flares, one witness told us he ran to the second driver to help him. That man had been hurt in the accident, he said but didn’t give any specifics.

We are hearing several people were taken to the hospital but the exact number of victims has not been released.

WREG has learned five ambulances were sent to the scene.