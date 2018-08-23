× Man charged with murder a month after man shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody a little over a month after he allegedly shot and killed a man in cold blood.

Robert Brittman was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to witnesses, Christopher Jordan and the suspect were involved in an altercation at the Hillview Apartment complex on Alcy on July 11. Jordan and two women got into a car and left the complex, but were quickly followed by a reportedly armed Brittman.

Brittman allegedly opened fire on Jordan’s car as he was leaving the complex.

Later that night, police responded to a shooting down the street. That’s when they found Jordan with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two women inside the car with him were not injured.

Brittman was arrested on Wednesday.