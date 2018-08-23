× H&M opens first Memphis location at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ‚— The opening of H&M has Memphians looking forward to the future of Oak Court Mall.

The popular national clothing company had customers lined up outside their new location at the East Memphis mall Thursday morning.

Deaundre Nelson and his mother were the first in line and got to the mall to wait for the opening at 9 pm Wednesday evening.

“We went to the one in Carriage Crossing and Tanger Outlet and people were camping out like 5 the day before,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he is happy some newer more modern brands that appeal to the younger generation.

“I think it’ll be a good influence for the mall cause I think before H&M I wanna say the mall was kinda nearing the end,” Nelson said.

But Nelson said he believes the company “should bring it alive.”

Shamika Walls another customer also agreed saying the new business would bring not only more customers to the mall but jobs as well.

“It’ll be a great experience for a lot of shoppers that come to Oak Court Mall,” Walls said. “Especially even with job opportunities here.”

Walls said she was most excited about the prospect of other national brands looking at the success of H&M and deciding to move into the other vacant locations.

“Maybe other stores would look into it and want to come back to Oak Court to make it like it use to be,” Walls said.

The new H&M location will be the only one in Memphis. The other locations are located at Carriage Crossing in Collierville and Tanger Outlet in Southaven.