Murderer escapes Coahoma County Jail

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Coahoma County are on high alert after a convicted murderer escaped custody.

According to authorities, James Johnson III was transported to the Coahoma County Jail to appear as a witness in another court case.

Early Thursday morning, Johnson escaped from jail wearing a white t-shirt and pajama bottoms.

This is not the first time inmates have escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.

In August 2017, deputies launched a massive search after Marquis Stevenson, Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant and LeAndrew Booker all went missing.

Thomas, Bryant and Booker were all taken into custody within a week while Stevenson was able to evade police for another two months. He was finally captured in Horn Lake, Mississippi.