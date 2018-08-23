Bright Spot: Meet Job the Comfort Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's just the reaction you'd expect when a fluffy dog walks into a classroom of third graders.

"He has made an impact on the faculty and children here at Christ the King."

It's a bit of controlled chaos. Job is used to the kids' hugs and rubs and they're used to his gentle nature.

"He does birthdays with the kids, we're going to have him in the lunchroom.He's going to do ice cream sundaes with the children, they get their picture made with him, they get a certificate."

Not all of the students job sees are happy. He was deployed to Parkland, Florida after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School.

Barbara Schmitt is one of 10 handlers for the three-year-old golden retriever who has over 2,000 hours of training. She traveled with him to minister to the students in Parkland.

"The second and third day the kids started opening up and they would talk to Job. The third and fourth days they were talking to their counselors."

In Memphis, Job visits nursing homes, senior centers, homeless shelters and hospitals.

"When we bring Job in we go with him and then he makes that connection for us then to let people know they are loved."

No matter where he visits, Job's home is Christ the King School where students read to him, love on him and vie for his affection.

"He's just cute. He means everything to me."

Job has thousands of followers on Facebook and he gets lots of love after he's given so much away.

Lutheran Church Charities have dispatched over 100 comfort dogs in 23 states. Their job is to share love with anyone who needs it.