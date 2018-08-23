× Biden, Rev. Jackson to be honored at National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum has announced its new Freedom Award recipients, including some familiar names.

The museum’s annual event honors the outstanding individuals who work towards civil and human rights.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made the list for his work in criminal justice and international affairs. Reverend Jesse Jackson is being honored as founder of the Rainbow Push Coalition and his work as a civil rights activist, and AutoZone founder Pitt Hyde for his philanthropy work.

The ceremony will also pay special tribute to the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin who was active in both the Civil Rights and Women’s Rights Movements.

The event will be presented October 17 at the Orpheum Theatre.It will be preceded by the Pre-Show Gala at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts.

Writer and activist Michaela Angela Davis will host the award ceremony.