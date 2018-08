MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular restaurant in Downtown Memphis was vandalized on Monday and they need your help finding the person responsible.

According to police, the man threw a rock through the front door of the Rendevous early Monday morning. The rock went through the glass, hit a large glass panel inside and then bounced off the jukebox.

Cameras in the restaurant captured it all.

If you can help identify the person, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.