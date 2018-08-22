× Video captures surprise daddy-daughter dance in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — A heartwarming daddy-daughter surprise out of Atlanta is melting people’s hearts online.

According to CBS 3, two-year-old Phoenix Thompson just finished her first round of chemotherapy as she battles leukemia at an Atlanta hospital. To make her day a little brighter, her father, Brett Thompson, dressed up in a suit and invited his little girl to dance.

Surrounded by her stuffed animals and wearing a princess-like gown, she and her father danced to Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl.”

The now viral video was posted online by Phoenix’s mom.