× Tigers release Memphis Madness date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis will host Memphis Madness on Thursday, Oct. 4, at FedExForum and feature head coaches Penny Hardaway and Melissa McFerrin, the men’s and women’s basketball teams, live music on the plaza, spirit squads, Pouncer, The Mighty Sound of the South, family fun and more.

Memphis Madness will begin with live music on the plaza, starting at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and both teams will be available for autographs on the concourse. The on-court program will begin at 7 p.m.

All seats will be reserved, and tickets for Memphis Madness will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. Plaza and Club Level seats are $10 each, while all Terrace level seats are $5. There is a limit of six seats per purchase.

UofM students will receive free admission, and ticket pickup information will be released during the first week of classes.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Sept. 5, by visiting www.GoTigersGoTix.com, or by calling 901.678.2331.