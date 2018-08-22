× Three men robbed, one of them shot in Berclair driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for the person who shot a man and robbed two others outside a Berclair home early Wednesday morning.

It happened in a driveway in the 1400 block of Luverne, near Wilmette.

One of the victims was sitting inside a pickup truck and two others were standing outside the vehicle when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said none of the victims speak English and did not understand the robber’s demands until he put a gun to one of their heads. The victims said the man took their cash and cell phones and when one of them ducked, he fired a shot hitting the man inside the truck.

The victim was shot in the forearm and treated on the scene. Hours after the shooting the man’s wife told WREG he was doing okay.

The robber left the scene in a blue, early 2000s Chevy Tahoe driven by a woman.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.170469 -89.923702