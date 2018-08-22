× Suspect wanted after breaking into home, shooting pregnant woman twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman is wanted by police after allegedly trying to kill a pregnant woman while she slept.

The incident happened in April at an apartment complex on Knight Arnold Road.

According to police, Myiesha Applon broke into the woman’s apartment, shot the victim and then left. She then came back to the apartment, shot the victim again and took her phone.

The victim was three months pregnant at the time.

Applon will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and robbery.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.