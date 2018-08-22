× Shiloh National Military Park investigating locator thefts

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is investigating after someone stole three of their locator signs in less than three weeks.

According to the park, park officials noticed the Bloody Pond sign missing on August 5. About two weeks later the Pittsburg Landing marker disappeared followed by the Larkin Bell Field locator three days later.

“All of the signs, markers, monuments, and other items that are a part of Shiloh National Military Park are protected by federal law, and the penalties associated with stealing or defacing these are quite severe,” said Superintendent Dale Wilkerson. “Our primary role in managing the National Parks is to protect the resources of the park. When someone commits a crime such as this, it is an affront to the sanctity of this battlefield and to every American who cares for the parks.”

The National Park Service said they will be prosecuting the thefts and need your help locating the individuals responsible. A $500 reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Tips may be called in at (731) 689-5275 or emailed to shil_superintendent@nps.gov.