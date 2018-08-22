× Sherra Wright, Billy Ray Turner to appear for another hearing Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people charged in the murder of Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wrigh will be back in court on Wednesday.

Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner have a hearing this morning.

While it’s unclear what will happen in court, this is the first time Wright will be represented by her new defense team led by Juni Ganguli.

Just last month, Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr. told the judge they could no longer represent her, citing their “deteriorating relationship” with their clients. They wouldn’t give any specifics.

“The relationship between us and the client had deteriorated to the point we couldn’t effectively represent her,” Farese Jr. said.

However, the judge made a point during the court proceedings to inform Wright that if she does not get along with this new court-appointed attorney they will not be able to appoint her another one.

Ganguli – just like her former attorneys – will be given discovery and enough time to familiarize himself with the case.

WREG’s April Thompson will be in the courtroom this morning and will have updates later today on News Channel 3.