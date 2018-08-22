Real-life treasure hunt coming to Memphis Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A real-life treasure hunt will be taking place around the city of Memphis on Wednesday.

On August 22, Breakout Memphis, a local escape room business, said they will be giving away $2,000 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Those wishing to participate will have to sign up prior to the event in order to get the coordinates to each location.

Once you get the secret location sent to your phone, all you have to do is be the first on the scene to claim the $100 prize.

There will be two to three locations every thirty minutes.