MPD officer shot at suspect accused of pulling out gun during foot chase in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer fired a shot at a suspect who is accused of pulling out a gun during a foot chase in Whitehaven on Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

Police initially responded to an auto theft call in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

As officers were finishing that report, they were told that a male and female were involved in an altercation in the parking lot.

After approaching the individuals, they attempted to detain the man – who was believed to be the aggressor.

The suspect refused to listen to verbal commands and fled the scene on foot.

As the suspect began to flee, he reportedly tuned toward an officer with a firearm in his hand. The officer armed himself and fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect continued to run across Elvis Presley Boulevard, but was apprehended by police in the 4000 block of South Plaza Drive.

He was checked by paramedics and was not injured. However, the sole of one of the suspect’s shoes was struck by gunfire.

The suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.