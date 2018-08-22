× Memphis woman indicted in shooting death of boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was indicted Tuesday on second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of her boyfriend earlier this year East Memphis, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Franchesca Gray, 31, is being held on $150,000.

Police say the victim, 31-year-old Amos Oyeleye, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Feb. 13, 2018 in an apartment in the 2700 block of Robin Park Circle.

Both he and Gray lived at the apartment.

According to the report, both Oyeleye and Gray got into a heated argument before the shooting. At some point during the argument, Gray grabbed a pistol and shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.