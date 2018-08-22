× Memphis motel shut down, labeled public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By order of the Shelby County District Attorney, Memphis police shut down the Loyalty Inn, near the airport, this morning. The motel was deemed a public nuisance.

Undercover officers and code enforcement officials were all over the property.

“They come harassing us, saying this is a known drug area, you need to leave your motel room,” one motel guest says.

Nuisance properties are homes and businesses where illegal activities like drug dealing and prostitution constantly go on or are permitted.

Kevin Kelley manages a business next to the Loyalty Inn. Many of his employees carry a gun for protection.

“It’s constant problems over there,” he says, “There’s been three murders in less than a year over there. At least twice a week there’s five to six squad cars come flying in here.”

WREG covered a deadly shooting at the motel back in April.

“And the bad part about it is there’s little kids living over there. I see them going to school and stuff and you got drugs and stuff going on over here. It’s just ridiculous,” Kelley says.

Those kids are part of families living at the motel that need to find another place to live.

We called the motel for comment but the employee who answered didn’t say much and eventually hung up.

The DA’s office says some businesses are allowed to reopen if changes are made that fix the problems, but other businesses end up staying closed for good.