× Man shot at while driving through intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nicholas Gardner never saw it coming. Police say suspects in a dark colored sedan fired shots at him after he drove through the intersection at North Hollywood and Jackson.

It happened around 4:30 Monday morning.

The driver’s side of his car was hit but, thankfully, he wasn’t. At that point, Gardner sped away to get to safety and really didn’t get a look at the suspects who just kept driving.

Robert Blackmon is Gardner’s friend and neighbor.

“I feel bad for him because it (bullets) could have hit him,” Blackmon says, “He’s a nice guy. You know, he’s got his own business. He’s got a couple barber shops. You know, he’s a hard worker.”

He doesn’t know why anyone would shoot at Gardner. He calls the shooting random.

“He mind his business. He go to work everyday, you know?” Blackmon says.

Blackmon figures it was young men up to no good.

“We got these youngsters now they don’t know what life is all about. They don’t want to work. They want to stick up people, shoot ’em up and all that stuff,” Blackmon says.

He says crime happens in the area all the time. He’d like to see more police patrols.

“You don’t never see a police over this way unless somebody calls them, okay, never. You understand?” he says.

While Gardner didn’t get a look at the suspects, there is a blue crush camera in the area.

Police may be able to get a solid lead out of the video.