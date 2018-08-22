× Man arrested in South Memphis shooting with 6 victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday in a South Memphis shooting that injured six people, including a pregnant woman who was reportedly forced to have an emergency C-section.

Glen Miller, 26, faces six counts of aggravated assault in a shooting Tuesday night at the Hillview Village Apartments in the 2100 block of East Alcy.

Memphis Police originally reported that three people were injured — two males were taken to Regional One in critical condition and the pregnant woman was shot in the leg.

Wednesday, however, police revised the number of victims to six.

Police said an officer was dispatched to the apartments at 8:30 Tuesday. On the way in, he was flagged down by a man who said he’d just been shot in the Hillview Apartments. He told officers he walked up to a large group of people when shots were fired, but he didn’t know who shot him.

A second victim was found shot in the chest in front of an apartment. He also told officers he walked up to a large group and was shot, but didn’t see who shot him.

A third victim was shot in the thigh and was listed as non-critical. A fourth was shot in the left shoulder, non-critical.

Victims five and six were inside their apartment when a round went through their apartment window, police said. One was struck by a piece of glass across her chest.

“My mind is racing. My brother was shot and my sister was shot,” said anti-violence activist Mario Denton. “My mind is off right now. I`m all about peace.”

Denton said his brother who was shot is Miller. He doesn’t believe he did it.

Either way, he is organizing a peace march.

“You have no other choice but to sit in the house and think who is next? That makes you wonder who is next is to get murdered? Is it me?” he said. “We need to stand up, and we need to teach our kids the right thing. Stand up against all the violence in our city.”