Judge to decide whether Waffle House shooter is competent to stand trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A judge will decide whether the man accused of opening fire inside a Tennessee Waffle House and killing four people is mentally fit enough to stand trial.

Just last week, the Associated Press reported that Nashville Deputy District Attorney General Roger Moore filed a motion in Travis Reinking’s case saying that a mental health institute had notified the courts with the results of his evaluation. The report stated Reinking, at present, was not competent to stand trial and needs hospitalization.

If the judge agrees with the assessment Reinking would receive medical treatment before proceeding to trial, WTVF reported. It’s unclear how long that treatment would last.

Authorities said Reinking fired upon the Nashville restaurant April 22, killing four people.

WTVF reported Reinking called one of its reporters from jail in May and said he’s “perfectly healthy” when asked about his mental fitness.

Friends and relatives have said Reinking suffered from delusions.