× Joe Biden among NCRM Freedom Award recipients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Joe Biden, Rev. Jesse Jackson and J.R. “Pitt” Hyde will be honored with Freedom Awards by the National Civil Rights Museum.

This year’s 27th annual award ceremony, scheduled for Oct. 17, will also feature a special tribute to Aretha Franklin. The theme is “1968.”

Writer, commentator and activist Michaela Angela Davis will host the ceremony.

Biden will be recognized for his work in criminal justice and international affairs, Jackson as founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and for his work as a civil rights activist and political leader and Hyde for his local philanthropy work as trustee of the Hyde Family Foundation.