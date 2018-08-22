× Insurance premiums on federal marketplace to decrease next year in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans buying health insurance on the federal marketplace should see lower premiums and two new carriers during 2019 open enrollment.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced Wednesday the approval of insurance rates requested by the five carriers offering coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and lasts through Dec. 15.

The carriers and rates sought on the FFM for 2019 are:

· BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Statewide coverage except for Memphis and Nashville areas. Proposed 2019 rate request seeking an average decrease of 14.8%; premiums from $182.91 to $3,109.32.

· Bright Health. (New filing). Proposed coverage offered for Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas. Proposed premiums from $195.19 – $2,756.80

· Celtic Insurance. (New filing). Proposed coverage offered for Chattanooga and Memphis areas. Proposed premiums from $294 to $2,028.

· Cigna. Coverage continues in Nashville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities with proposed coverage expansion into Knoxville. Proposed 2019 rate request seeking a premium decrease of 12.9%; premiums from $243 to $2,966.

· Oscar Health. Coverage continues in Nashville with proposed coverage in Memphis. Proposed 2019 request seeking an average increase of 10.84% to 7.2%; premiums range from $196.19 – $2,345.20.