Brady White discusses winning starting quarterback job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- While Brady White was named the starting quarterback on Tuesday. Wednesday was the first time he talked to the media since he was named the guy. And with just eight practices left until the Tigers first game, it's time to put the QB battle in the past.

"It's more exciting than a relief. It's good to hear the news and be able to settle in as the role of the starting quarterback. Like I said before, I am comfortable with these guys and I take the same approach whether I'm named or not named. We have great teammates, so no matter who the quarterback was we were going to be fully supportive and up lifting for that guy. I am very blessed to have the guys around me and these coaches. They were just encouraging me and obviously rally around me. But it's time to go to work and take care of business," said Brady White.

Also on Wednesday, several reports indicate that former Tiger David Moore will transfer to Garden City Community College. Moore announced his transfer from Memphis on Tuesday, when White was named the starting quarterback.