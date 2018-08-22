× Brad Jones named second head coach of the Memphis Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, announced Brad Jones as the second head coach in franchise history.

Jones most recently served as General Manager of the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves and as a pro scout for the team’s parent affiliate, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones brings a proven track record of NBA G League success to the Mid-South, having won a championship as head coach of the then Austin Toros (2012) and leading the Utah Flash to the finals in 2009. In five combined seasons with the two teams (Utah, 2007-10; Austin, 2010-12), Jones compiled a 148-118 (.556) record, submitting a winning record for both teams, won two Western Conference titles and still holds Austin’s franchise record for wins in a regular season (33).

“Brad’s experience operating within a respected, cohesive NBA G League environment will help advance our continued efforts to build a first-rate, integrated platform here in Memphis & Southaven,” said Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace. “We are thrilled to welcome Brad and his family into the Grizzlies organization.”

Additionally, Jones had seven players receive 12 NBA Call-Ups in his two seasons with Austin, including Memphis native Lester Hudson’s call-up to the Grizzlies during the 2011-12 season and also current New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas.

Jones’ experience also extends to the NBA coaching ranks, spending four seasons with the Utah Jazz (2012-16) where he worked his way from assistant coach for player development to Quin Snyder’s lead assistant coach for his final two seasons in Salt Lake City.

A 1990 graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson, Tenn., Jones earned his master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Memphis. As a senior at Lambuth, he was the captain of the basketball team and was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Jones was an assistant coach at Lambuth for several seasons before serving as head coach from 1996-2002, compiling a 125-75 (.625) record. Under Jones’ leadership, Lambuth won two conference championships, made the first national tournament appearance in school history and earned the schools’ first national tournament win. Additionally, he was named Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year twice and led Lambuth to its highest national ranking (2) in school history.