Arkansas high schools partnering with CrimeStoppers to find contraband

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — School districts in Mississippi County, Arkansas are partnering with CrimeStoppers to make the high schools safer.

Blytheville High School security says they came across a handful of contraband incidents last school year, but thankfully no weapons.

Although some students do come forward, many don’t out of fear of retaliation or being labeled a snitch.

“It’s not called snitching children, it’s called being safe,” said Blytheville resident D’Antquonese Reed.

Which is why the community’s excited about a new partnership with CrimeStoppers for a new program.

It’s called “The Fast 50” and will first be implemented in Blytheville High School and Rivercrest High School.

It allows students to send in tips anonymously about contraband in the school, such as guns or weapons.

If their tip leads to an arrest, the student will get $50.

“They probably need the money. Those kids have nothing to do, they need something to do besides hurting each other,” said Herman Williams who lives in Mississippi County.

Parents hope it will also provide a chance to intervene in kids’ lives who need it.

“A lot of people act out and we don’t know why they act until you really go into that person’s story,” said Reed.

She hopes this won’t just be a program to get students in trouble, but also change their path.

They expect the program to start at Blytheville High and Rivercrest High within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, students and faculty will be educated on how to submit the tips and get paid.

The goal is to then expand to all the high schools in Mississippi County.