West Memphis tenants upset after being without power for days

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — "No lights, wasted food, having to go and get rooms to have somewhere to live."

That's what this man said he and others living in these apartments off West Danner in West Memphis have been going through. He told WREG they've been without power since Friday morning.

He didn't feel comfortable being identified.

"So we have Saturday, no utilities, Sunday, no utilities, and even today no utilities."

Storms that rolled through the Mid-South last week caused a meter box to be damaged and lines were knocked down.

But that did not cause their power to go out. The lights actually had to be cut so repairs could be made.

When we talked to the tenants around 12:30 Monday they were still sitting in the dark and feeling like they were getting the run around. This man also told WREG those who manage the building said his rent would be prorated by $72.

Given what he's had to pay for he doesn't think that's enough.

"I want utilities that I pay for and I want a place to live in which I pay for as well."

We reached out to the property manager. She said they were waiting on the city to do their part to get the lights back on. WREG also asked her about the unexpected costs tenants are dealing with. She said she could not speak to that issue but would talk to the building's owner about it.

Monday afternoon we received word the power was back on at the complex.