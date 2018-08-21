× ‘Uncle Antonio’ charged with kidnapping, auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after he allegedly stole a woman’s car with her 16-year-old daughter inside, then tried to tell police he was a family member borrowing the car.

A woman called police at 7:21 p.m. Monday, saying someone had stolen her Nissan Altima with her daughter inside. Police dialed the daughter’s cellphone a few minutes later, and she answered crying.

That’s when the man in the driver’s seat, Antonio Jennings, took the phone and identified himself as “Uncle Antonio.” He told police he took the car to go to Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard and would be back in five minutes.

Problem is, the mother told the police dispatcher she doesn’t have anyone in her family by that name.

The daughter called police back and told them the man had pulled the car into the Charter Oak Apartments off Elvis Presley near the Mississippi state line and had gotten out of the car. She described him to police.

Officers located the daughter inside the car and Jennings nearby. He was taken to 201 Poplar.