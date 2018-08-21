× TN Ready, Lisa Patton, The Peabody Hotel & Under the Radar

Lawmakers tackle TN Ready

A divide is growing between school board officials on the controversial TN Ready state tests. School boards across the state are divided on whether or not the state should pause the state testing system after some major issues in the past couple of years.

Now that same discussion is spreading to Nashville where state lawmakers are taking sides on the controversy.

Representatives Mark White and Raumesh Akbari join us this morning.

Author Chat with Lisa Patton

A new book is addressing the issues of women from across the social ladder and it is set right here in the Mid-South. In the new book "Rush," readers will get an in-depth look at just how intense and hectic sorority life can be on young women in college.

Lisa Patton is the author and has a book signing later today at Novel Memphis.

Cooking with The Peabody Hotel

It is one of the most historic hotels here in the Mid-South and now it is getting recognition on the national level. USA Today named The Peabody Hotel the "Best Historic Hotel" in the country.

The hotel's general manager Doug Browne and pastry chef Konrad Spitzbart join us in the studio with how the hotel makes some of its best desserts.

Music with Under the Radar

This band has not been around that long but they've opened for groups like Kansas, Loverboy, Saliva and even Bret Michaels. With their talent, you wouldn't believe that they're only teenagers.

Check out Under the Radar with their hit "Spotlight."