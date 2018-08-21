× Racial slur carved into Collierville High desk by students

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville’s new $94 million high school has only been open for a few days, but school officials are already dealing with offensive graffiti that was scratched into a student’s desk.

The vandalism includes a crude racial slur. School officials said they were made aware Monday night after students discovered it.

“A brand new high school in Collierville but yet we are fighting the same old demon of racism!!!!!” one parent wrote on Facebook.

The district released a statement Tuesday saying that two tenth-grade friends — one white and one African-American — were responsible. Both accepted responsibility and were disciplined, the district said.

“Collierville Schools in no way condones the behaviors of the students involved in this incident,” the district said. “Their actions reflect neither the values of Collierville Schools nor those of the greater Collierville community.”