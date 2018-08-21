Police: 2 shot, 1 grazed by bullet in Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and one person was grazed by a bullet in the 200 block of East Red Oaks in Binghampton on Tuesday, Memphis Police said.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m.
A male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital. He’s listed in ‘extremely critical condition.’
The female victim was transported in non-critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with a red and white stripe.
Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.