Police: 2 shot, 1 grazed by bullet in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and one person was grazed by a bullet in the 200 block of East Red Oaks in Binghampton on Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m.

A male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital. He’s listed in ‘extremely critical condition.’

The female victim was transported in non-critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with a red and white stripe.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

UPDATED

