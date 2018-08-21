× Police: Woman charged after allegedly kicking small dog into wall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was arrested and charged after allegedly kicking a small dog into a wall.

Aungelique Smith was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after veterinarians at Memphis Pet Emergency Hospital called police on Sunday. They told officers Smith brought in a Pomeranian that suffered a head laceration, trauma to the head and was having seizures.

The dog was so badly injured that he had to be euthanized.

While being questioned by police, Smith said she had become angry earlier that morning after the dog peed in the hallway. She ran up and allegedly kicked the small animal so hard it’s head bounced off a nearby wall.

She was released on a $1,500 bond.