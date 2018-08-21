Police: 2 men, 1 woman critically injured in South Memphis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot in the 2100 block of East Alcy Road in South Memphis on Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

This is an active scene.

Two male victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A female victim was transported by private vehicle to Methodist South and is listed as critical.

A man, who chooses to remain anonymous, told WREG's Kristen Holloway that his brother and sister are two of the victims in the shooting.

He says his sister is pregnant, and she's due next month. He says she's doing okay, but he didn't have any updates on his brother's condition.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.