Pet owner demands justice after Pomeranian beaten to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Under all her fluffy fur, Gg was a tiny dog with a heart many times the size of her small frame.

"She was very, very small and very, very sweet," Tamika Jordan recalled.

"She did tricks when she wanted water or to go outside," said Chyna Malone.

But her life ended suddenly and shockingly Sunday morning at an animal hospital.

"I was heartbroken and I'm still heartbroken," said Gg's owner, Tasha Malone.

Police said Aungelique Smith, a relative of Malone's boyfriend, kicked the seven-pound Pomeranian in the head because she peed in the hallway at the family's Lydgate Drive home.

A veterinarian said Smith brought Gg to a pet emergency room Sunday morning and admitted to kicking the dog, which had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

The vet told WREG that Gg was having seizures and making noises, and said that in 20 years of practice, she had not seen a dog with injuries this severe that hadn't been run over by a vehicle.

"To know that she suffered, that's the part that really hurts," said Malone.

Smith's family members ran from WREG as we tried asking about Gg's fate.

For Malone's daughter, Chyna, it's left a void she fears no other dog will ever be able to fill.

"Makes me not want to get another animal or have another pet because of the way she died," she said.

Her family is hoping her death wasn't completely in vain.

"We would love to see the right conviction brought down and maybe we can prevent that next animal from being mistreated," said Jordan.

Smith posted a $1,500 bond for an aggravated cruelty to animals charge and was released from jail.

The Malones said they're considering filing a civil lawsuit and are currently looking for an attorney.