Pass It On: A West Memphis coach receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends can be made in a number of ways - through school, church, work or even sports.

Dr. Van Snider is a long-time Memphis pediatrician.

He's known and respected by mothers and fathers all across our city. But these days, Dr. Snider is on a mission - to help a friend.

"There is a young man. His name is William Ball. He and his family recently built a home over there in West Memphis," Dr. Snider said. "But about two and a half weeks ago, his home burned to the ground. They were not there, but there was apparently some kind of electrical problem problem in the box. It caused a complete loss of the home, completely."

Because the home was built so far away from the city, fire insurance just wasn't affordable.

Dr. Snider says he know William, because they coached together in AAU basketball.

"I got to know him. He's a great mentor to the people that he taught. He's a school teacher," he said.

Matter of fact, Coach Ball teaches at Wonder Jr. High in West Memphis and has great influence with the kids.

"He's just a great man of faith. He's a great man of mentoring young people and steering them in the right place," Dr. Snider said.

"It's time to count out the cash for Coach Ball.

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Just a short time later, we were at Wonder Jr. High.

The teachers were having a meeting.

Cue our play maker.

Dr. Snider told the teachers he was there to meet "Coach William Ball."

The teachers erupted in cheers.

"You've been an associate pastor, and you've brought these kids when they've needed a man in their lives. You've given them an example of a righteous man, a Godly man, and it just thrills me with the help of Channel 3 to be able to give you some dollars," Dr. Snider said.

He counted out the $600 and then pulled out a little surprise of his own, $1,000.

How did Coach Ball feel?

"It's just been overwhelming, but the love and support that I've been getting," he said.

Coach Ball has touched many lives.

Now he's touched by the kindness of friends and co-workers to help rebuild.