× Family friend tells Crime Stoppers Mollie Tibbetts’ body has been found

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Investigators have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa.

Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa told WHO-TV a close friend of the Tibbetts’ family called him Tuesday morning and told him the body of Mollie Tibbetts has been found.

No information has been released about where the body was found.

Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.