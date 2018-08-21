× Mother, daughter steal thousands from 89-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and daughter duo were charged with serious felony crimes after allegedly stealing from an 89-year-old woman.

Tamika and Teriqka Brewster were both arrested on Monday and charged with identity theft, forgery and theft of property. Their alleged crimes came to light after the elderly woman’s bank contacted her in June saying someone had deposited her checks into a separate account.

That account reportedly belonged to Tamika Brewster.

The victim said that’s when she noticed that several checks were missing from her check book.

Police didn’t say how the Brewsters allegedly obtained the checks, but did confirm surveillance video at their bank captured Teriqka Brewster depositing them into her mother’s account.

The mother then withdrew the money from the account, police said.

In all, the pair allegedly stole $3,600.

Both later confessed to their roles in the crime.