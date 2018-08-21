× Memphis Madness set for October 4th

MEMPHIS — Mark those calenders!!

Tigers coach Penny Hardaway has set a date for the much anticipated Memphis Madness, telling a huge crowd at Tuesday night’s Rebounder’s Dinner that the event will take place Thursday, October 4th inside FedExForum.

This Memphis Madness is not only expected to be quite the show, but it will also serve as a backdrop for visits from a number of the nation’s top recruits.

Hardaway also took time to discuss this season’s recently released non-conference schedule, one that he grades a ‘B’ with Penny saying “A lot of coaches wouldn’t play the teams that we’re going to play in their first year of coaching.”

As for future schedules, Hardaway is still trying to land a home and home with Kentucky but really wants to bring back many of the rivalries from when he use to play, hoping to land many of the SEC brands. “Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss…Memphis is kind of like a melting pot for all those teams.”